There’s a fear that the lynchpin of a technology ecosystem that allows institutions to make money from discoveries while inventors are working on federally funded research projects may be coming loose.

The Biden administration is targeting a system research institutions have relied upon for four decades to force companies developing pharmaceutical drugs to lower the cost of medications.

For years, universities were unable to commercialize technology developed with taxpayer money. Then the Bayh-Dole Act of 1980 changed that dynamic — universities created technology transfer offices and began licensing patents to startups and big corporations alike.

At the crux of the issue is a public safeguard feature known as march-in rights, meaning the government can take back control of patents if the licensee doesn’t make the product reasonably available to the public. That march-in rights measure has never been used before.

But now there’s a new draft framework for Bayh-Dole that asserts reasonable access to the public means it’s not overpriced in the market.

The University of Pennsylvania is just one research institution that is pushing for the new rules to be repealed.

“It’ll discourage the private sector from wanting to invest,” said John Swartley, Ph.D., chief innovation officer at the University of Pennsylvania. “The overarching goal of making sure patients are able to afford and access health care they need is 100% in our mission, and we’re supportive of that. But using march-in rights for this particular purpose to reduce the cost of therapeutic drugs isn’t going to work. And it will affect not just drugs, but any discovery that’s made using federal funds.”

Swartley is just one of dozens of university technology transfer managers who argue that the rule changes won’t accomplish the goal because pharmaceutical drugs are created using more than one patent — most are developed by corporations during the research and development process.

It’s more likely that the foundation of a new pharmaceutical drug came from university research.

“Many of these discoveries are at a very early stage. They require a lot of work before they would be turned into a commercial product — they’re like a good idea,” said Mike Zwick, senior vice president for research at Rutgers University.