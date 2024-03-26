From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against nearly 20 pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy benefit managers for what he said is colluding to inflate the consumer cost of insulin. He said the cost increase has come even though insulin’s production costs are cheaper than ever.

Krasner accused the companies of a pricing “scheme” to artificially inflate the cost of a drug that is essential to the life of some diabetes patients. He added that filing the suit is about “profits over patients, about price fixing and what it is and what it means when a prosecutor takes an oath to uphold public safety.”

Krasner, who has diabetes himself, said he’s using consumer protection laws in the suit, calling it unfair and deceptive how the companies conspired to increase prices.

Maureen May, of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, has been a registered nurse for 40 years. She has a problem with the “cost gouging” and “profiteering” her patients bear, and said the abnormally high price of insulin harms the patients.

“We don’t need to line big pharma’s pockets, we need to take care of our patients,” May said. “This is life-saving medication, and the companies are putting profits over patients.”

“With no shame, each of them bump up the price of insulin in lockstep,” Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke said. “Once you take a look, it’s hard to see the game they are running. It’s too consistent to be a coincidence.”