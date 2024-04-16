Philly DA sets up new unit focusing on repeat gun offenders

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new unit dedicated to prosecuting people who have been repeatedly caught with illegal guns is now part of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

DA Larry Krasner announced the unit Monday morning, noting that gun crimes have decreased significantly over the past year. He said the new unit will focus specifically on repeat offenders who use guns again and again in their crimes.

That includes “prosecutions relating to ghost guns, that will include straw purchasing, essentially the illegal purchase for others, and it will include addressing the very serious issue of juveniles in possession of firearms,” Krasner said.

It’s part of a multi-faceted approach to fighting the gun crime problem in the city, what the DA calls “friendship coupled with punishment” for failure to obey the law.

He says it’s an “investment in violence prevention intervention, rehabilitation on the other hand, investment in modern enforcement, vigorous prosecution and proper consequences for the people who deserve them. This is not an ‘either/or,’ this is a ‘yes,’ and this is ‘both,’ and that is how the work gets done.”