There’s been a drop in homicides in Philadelphia so far this year. Killings are down 13% compared to this time last year. But despite that slight improvement, District Attorney Larry Krasner says there’s still a backlog of cases that have yet to be solved. He’s now calling for the public’s help to identify suspects in those murders.

“There is no celebration here about how many homicides we have either in Philadelphia or in the United States at this time,” Krasner said during his weekly crime update Tuesday morning. “There were in the same period, 115 gun-related incidents, which includes both gun possession cases and crimes committed with guns, 77 arrests were made by law enforcement, resulting in 76 total cases charged.”

“We remain committed to working collaboratively with all other law enforcement to try to improve public safety and bring people who have pointed a gun at another human being and pulled the trigger to justice.”

Krasner joined Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, who called on residents to turn in anyone who may have been accused in homicides, even suspects who may be living with them.