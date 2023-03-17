The data also shows that officers are more likely to stop and search Black Philadelphians without justification than any other racial group. According to Roper, 39% of searches conducted on Black residents in 2019 were unfounded compared to 28% of searches of white residents.

Frederick Bates, who serves as a community ambassador for the ACLU of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia’s 14th police district, said he and other Black Philadelphians do want police presence in their neighborhoods, but they don’t want to be unfairly hassled.

“No one really wants to have a run-in with the police,” he said. “When that happens, we immediately feel like ‘what did we do wrong?’… If they used the foundations that’s already set forth within the Fourth Amendment rights that we have, then the problem would be alleviated.”

When Mayor Jim Kenney took office in 2016, he made a campaign promise to end stop and frisk.

By January 2020, officers were making less than half as many stops as they were at the start of his tenure. But still, activists called for a full halt to the practice that summer, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Police use of force is the sixth leading cause of death for young, Black men according to a study from the University of Michigan, Rutgers University and Washington University.

Kenney’s approach marked a shift from 2009, when Philadelphia police officers made more stops per capita than any other major city, according to an ACLU report. That was when Michael Nutter was at the helm, and encouraged the practice as part of a wider crime prevention strategy, despite his own experiences being stopped as a Black man.

Homicide totals did trend downward during Nutter’s tenure, but criminal justice experts say that could be due to any number of socioeconomic factors and can’t be directly tied to the push for stop and frisk or more aggressive policing tactics in general.

A 2016 University of Pennsylvania study of the New York Police Department’s increased use of stop and frisk found that the strategy had no significant impact on crime, while deployment of additional officers to high-crime areas led to a 12% to 15% reduction.

“There’s no real correlation between those approaches and sustained reductions in crime and violence,” said Lenore Anderson, a former policy chief in the San Francisco District Attorney’s office who now serves as executive director of the Alliance for Justice and Safety, an organization that opposes mass incarceration. Anderson spoke with WHYY News for “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a podcast produced in partnership with Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting.

“What we know today is the logic of tough justice is wrong … it dramatically expanded criminal justice bureaucracies, but ended up not helping victims and failing to stop the cycle of crime.”