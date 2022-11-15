Weighing personal well-being against public safety

Clarke has since backed away from his statement of support for stop and frisk, and city council hasn’t held any other formal discussions about it. But the stop and frisk discussion continues to ripple through communities most directly impacted by violence.

At an August community meeting in South Philly’s Grays Ferry neighborhood, a few dozen residents met in a Catholic school gymnasium to discuss stop and frisk, and public safety more broadly. Attendees were mostly people over age 40—a mix of neighborhood residents, community group directors and law enforcement representatives.

Many who spoke at the podium expressed a desire for more police presence in the neighborhood, and a few thought stop and frisk might be a helpful strategy if officers could be trained to do it in ways that aren’t harmful.

Reuben Jones, executive director of gun violence prevention group Frontline Dads, pushed back against that stance.

“We all want to see the gun violence end, but stop and frisk is not the way to do that,” he said.

Jones pointed out officers rarely find guns during these stops. During the second half of 2019 only one firearm was found for every 100 frisks, according to an ACLU analysis. The seizure rate is improving though. In the first quarter of 2022, guns were recovered in 5% of stops and 8% of frisks, according to attorney Rudovsky.

“Let’s work together on some common sense solutions that keep all of our families safe without contributing to mass incarceration,” Jones said. “Because the more officers get deployed in your community, the less freedoms you’ve got.”

What’s the harm?

For some Black Philadelphians’ concerns about stop and frisks go beyond encounters with police leading to unlawful arrest or detainment. Rather, it’s a matter of life and death.

Police use of force is the sixth-leading cause of death for young men of color nationwide, according to a 2020 study from the University of Michigan, Rutgers and Washington University. About 100 in 1,000 Black men and boys will be killed by police annually.

Many police murders of Black men, such as George Floyd and Michael Brown, began with a Terry stop.

Tyrone White, 23, lives in West Philly, one of the city’s gun violence hot spots. He said his parents talked to him from an early age about how to conduct himself calmly around the police. He said he’s still afraid that encounters with them will turn violent, no matter what he does.

“With every situation that we’ve seen, it started off with something small, like cigarettes, or just being at the wrong place at the wrong time, or running a red light,” he said. “Those things can escalate very quickly…I’ve seen videos where white people have been just completely defiant, holding knives and just doing all type of stuff… If that was a Black person, they would have never gotten away with that.”

Philadelphia has taken active steps to decrease hostile interactions between police and residents. As a result of the 2010 lawsuit that changed the way stop and frisk is handled in Philadelphia, there are now six pilot districts where law enforcement officers are not permitted to detain people for minor offenses such as drinking, smoking marijuana or urinating in public.

As of this year, police officers can’t stop a vehicle for a broken taillight, an expired license plate, or other violations under the Driving Equality Act recently passed by City Council. Those offenses are documented by camera instead.

These rules are meant to prevent what happened to David Jones, a 30-year-old Black man killed by police in 2017 after being stopped for driving his dirt bike illegally. Jones was armed, but he dropped the gun when he started running away from Officer Ryan Pownall with his hands in the air. Pownall shot him twice in the back, and was recently cleared of all charges, including murder, after the district attorney’s office failed to follow proper pre-trial procedures.

Tommy Jones and Gloria Davis are still carrying the weight of their son’s death.

“He’s missed birthdays, holidays, graduations,” Davis said. “We had a son graduate. He wasn’t there… He’s got nieces he didn’t get to meet, nephews.”

Yet, even Jones’s parents believe there are times when stop and frisk could be helpful.

“It’s good in some ways and then bad in another,” Jones said. “You could pull people over before they go and commit a crime or do something stupid with a firearm or whatever the situation may be. You can eliminate that by stopping them, catching them right in the act before they do something and either take them off the street or take the firearm or whatever.”

Does stop and frisk make us safer?

Some Philadelphians who support stop and frisk believe that it will help police confiscate firearms that would otherwise be used in shootings. Some feel that even if it doesn’t, it could restore a sense of lawfulness to neighborhoods where crime is rampant.

“A part of it is changing the culture and changing the mindset,” said Nutter in October. “I wanted people to stop carrying these weapons…I think some people heard that message. I’m not saying they stopped completely, but they may be carried less often.”

During Nutter’s time in office, homicides did decrease. The homicide tally dropped by roughly 23% from 2007 to 2009, giving many people the perception that the tactic was reducing crime.

But when Kenney took office in 2015 and cut back on stops, crime didn’t rise dramatically. The major spike in gun violence didn’t begin until 2019, and it worsened during the sustained period of socioeconomic instability following the COVID-19 pandemic.