Man shot, killed while on SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia: Police

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on board a SEPTA bus Tuesday night.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Snyder Avenue onboard a Route 79 bus, police say.

Officers were first called to the scene for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, investigators found a man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.

The 37-year-old victim was transported to Jefferson University Hospital-Center City, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on the victim’s identity or what may have led to the shooting.

Police say the shooter fled the scene, leaving the bus and heading into the Snyder Station along the Broad Street Line.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 215-686-3334 or call the tipline at 215-686-TIPS.

Police say there is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

This is the second shooting involving a SEPTA bus this week.

On Monday, a teenager was killed and four others were injured when gunfire rang out at a bus stop. Two women who were sitting on a Route 6 bus were shot during the incident.

Police say they are expected to survive.