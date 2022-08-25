Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate

Reuben Jones is with Frontline Dads, a nonprofit organization focusing on the empowerment of Black youth.

He says he understands why people are calling for stop-and-frisk measures to return, but worries that could backfire.

“Technically they’re supposed to be stopping folks looking for guns when they have a reasonable suspicion that there’s a gun present,” Jones said. “They haven’t done a real good job at finding guns in these stop and searches. What they found was Black men who are on probation or parole who end up getting violated and sent back to jail basically without committing a crime.”

Black Philadelphians make up about 44% of the city’s population, but made up 71% of all stops in the second half of 2019 and were 50% more likely to be illegally stopped, especially for minor “quality of life” crimes, like panhandling or carrying an open container.

A 2020 report found that around 16% of stops were still illegal, as were 32% of the pat-downs police performed.

Deputy Inspector General Adam Geer says without reasonable suspicion, an officer conducting the measure is unconstitutional.

He says he would want to hear about any illegal procedures being done.

“That is not the way that this country operates,” Geer said. “That is not what the police department should be doing. And we would want to know about that practice and get to the bottom of it, right?”