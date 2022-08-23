Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

The city of Philadelphia is again inviting community members from neighborhoods impacted by gun violence to share their ideas to reduce shootings.

In the spring, representatives from the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety held 10 meetings over six weeks for a total of 300 participants, including virtual attendees. They asked people to share their ideas about how to deal with the crisis.

Attendees talked about cleaning up neighborhoods, creating jobs for youth, and investing in afterschool programs. The city says it has taken that feedback into account and is launching a fall series of listening sessions to discuss possible steps forward.

There will be five meetings between now and September 15th. All meetings are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and dinner will be served.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Mayfair Rec Center

2990 St. Vincent Street

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Emmanuel Christian Center

5913 Chestnut Street

Thursday, Sept. 1

Location TBD

Thursday, Sept. 8

Hope Partnership for Education

2601 N. 11th Street

Thursday, Sept. 15

The Lighthouse Outdoor Facility

199 E. Erie Avenue