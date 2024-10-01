From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Michelle Kerr-Spry knows all too well the agony of losing a loved one. Her 37-year-old brother was murdered in 2003, and her oldest son, Blain, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Northeast Philadelphia in 2006.

“I really didn’t believe that a heart could hurt the way it did, and survive,” Kerr-Spry said. “To be honest, I was really concerned that my other two children would come home from school and find me dead in the kitchen from a heart attack.”

Eighteen years after her son’s death, she says it’s been a long and hard healing process. But after undergoing therapy, Kerr-Spry decided to turn her pain into purpose by joining Mothers in Charge.

She’s worked in various roles, from serving on the board of directors, as a trainer and a facilitator to her current position as the director of programs.

“I found a home, if you will, because I didn’t feel so alone. I was in the company of other women. Mothers in particular who knew what it was like to lose a child to homicide. I felt safe,” Kerr-Spry said.

On Monday, she joined other survivors, gun violence prevention advocates, community leaders and senior White House officials for the “Safer America” summit at Lincoln Financial Field.

It was hosted by the Philadelphia Eagles to measure the progress of reducing gun violence and to dive deeper into how to continue to address gun violence in the city.

So far this year, 194 homicides with a gun have been reported in Philadelphia — a 40% drop compared to the same time in 2023, according to city data.

“It was incredible to hear the statistics,” Kerr-Spry said. “But what’s even more invigorating and exciting … is that there is a commitment to funding these organizations that are doing the work. It is not by accident that our gun rates have gone down.”

While many applaud the reduction, advocates say it’s not enough.

“We can never allow ourselves to become numb to the epidemic of gun violence and give up hope that a better, safer future is possible for Philadelphians and all Pennsylvanians,” said Adam Garber, executive director of the CeaseFirePA Education Fund.