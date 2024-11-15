From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As the only boy in the family, Majere Debrady was considered to be the man of the house, charged with taking care of his mom and younger sisters in Southwest Philadelphia.

“She instilled that in me my whole life,” said Debrady in an interview with WHYY News. “I was always like a leader type, like I wasn’t like a follower or nothing like that.”

But the 19-year-old said he was tempted by others to turn to a different sort of life.

“I ain’t gonna lie, Southwest, it was pretty [like just] rough,” Debrady said.

He found other avenues to get past the appeal of street life and to ultimately avoid gun violence. He joined Pushing Progress Philly, a city-funded program addressing gun violence through community engagement.

“When I first heard about it, [it] sounded like a crazy opportunity,” Debrady said. “It taught me, like, how to be a complete man, building my character, to take more accountability in my actions. Be responsible.”