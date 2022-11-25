Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

A coalition of Philadelphia philanthropies, business groups, nonprofits, and academic institutions are stepping in to combat the city’s gun violence crisis with a new infusion of funding.

The Civic Coalition to Save Lives has been in the works for about a year, said Pedro Ramos of the Philadelphia Foundation. The Philadelphia Foundation is leading the charge, along with the William Penn Foundation, the Urban Affairs Coalition, the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, and the Philadelphia Equity Alliance. There are several dozen other groups on the list of supporters, a mix of universities, churches, law firms, health systems, environmental groups, and arts institutions.

“When we bring the civic, business, and philanthropic communities to the table and have a better understanding of the city strategy and what effective gun violence intervention looks like, we think we can be more effective at bringing resources to bear and help with those areas,” said Ted Qualli, spokesperson for the Philadelphia Foundation.

Organizers would not provide a dollar amount for how much funding the coalition will funnel into combatting the crisis, but said they are actively fundraising for the cause. Their model is based on similar coalitions that have successfully helped bring down violence rates in Oakland and Indianapolis.

Philadelphia’s homicide total has been climbing consistently since 2015. There were 562 homicides in the city last year, and there have been 465 in 2022 so far, almost all of them committed with a gun.

Qualli says the coalition is working closely with the City of Philadelphia to determine which already-existing gun violence prevention efforts – currently laid out in the Roadmap for Safer Communities – should be bolstered and which yet-untried strategies can be introduced. He says they also consulted David Muhammad, National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, on the strategy.

The first step, organizers said, will be creating a “detailed problem analysis” to pinpoint the set of risk factors that identify people at greatest risk for being involved in gun violence, and deliver interventions such as job opportunities, mental health services, and financial assistance.