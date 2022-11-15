Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

The Community Crisis Intervention Program has come under scrutiny in a recent report. At present, the program can’t move forward with many of the long-term changes needed to reduce further violence.

Since CCIP launched in July 2018, law enforcement and members of the Philadelphia Anti-Drug Anti-violence Network (PAAN) have worked in hotspots of the city. At its best, CCIP is supposed to connect with credible messengers in affected communities, promote resources, mediate disagreements before they turn violent, and keep tabs on those most likely to be involved in shootings.

The October review, commissioned by the Office of Violence Prevention, revealed that CCIP staff, while committed to anti-violence work, are not fully trained. They are often overwhelmed, and the report states, “not all on the same page”. They are also working without a director reviewing the entirety of the program.