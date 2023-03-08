Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

A Philadelphia juvenile justice program that primarily serves teen boys charged with gun crime will be able to expand its mental health services during the next three years with help from a state grant and a gun violence prevention nonprofit.

In September, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency announced more than $85 million in Violence Intervention and Prevention grants of between $25,000 and $2.5 million each, to be distributed across 122 applicants.

The McClain Foundation, an advocacy organization for shooting survivors and their families, received a $100,000 grant and plans to use it to redirect young men involved in shootings.

“We need more stuff like this for the kids,” said founder and gunshot survivor Oronde McClain. “I’m gonna do prevention for kids 14-18, because these the ones that has the guns.”

The 100 Shooting Review Committee Report, a multi-agency analysis from 2022, found that 70% of Philadelphia’s shooting arrestees between 2015 and 2021 were under 30 and 93% were male.

McClain’s new program started this week at the Northeast Treatment Centers Norris Square location, where about a dozen boys are assigned to receive cognitive behavioral therapy and participate in evening activities such as candle making, culinary arts, and music production.

It’s a court-mandated program, so their probation officers and others involved with the criminal justice system monitor their progress. If they don’t attend or violate other conditions set by the courts, they can end up in a residential placement or behind bars, staff said. The new state grant will go toward hiring additional mental health professionals and adding new services such as financial literacy, emotional regulation, and fitness.