Philly’s Mill Creek community mourns loss of beloved Parks and Recreation employee, calls for gun violence solutions

Derrick Long, a pastor for the Men of Mill Creek community group, helped raise Fletcher. He said she was like a family member to him, and a pillar in the community.

“Beautiful young woman, raised her family, took care of her kids, worked for the community. She could have got jobs elsewhere. She wanted to give back,” Long said. “And she gave her life for that. She gave her life for that.” Long hopes community leaders and Philadelphia officials can take more proactive approaches to end gun violence. He wondered why no adults had stepped in beforehand and asked the teens involved in the shootings why they were out of school in the middle of the day.

“We’ve got to start caring. Somebody’s got to be here. We can’t keep showing up after the fact,” said Long. “We got to get involved before the fight. We have to take that initiative … More needs to be done. And it starts with us.”

Long said the area needs more programs and other “positive alternatives” for youth.

Keith Bell, a Parks and Rec employee, runs a basketball program for 9 to 16-year-olds in Mill Creek, a few blocks away from the rec center.

“It’s just senseless,” Bell said. Bell had known Fletcher since she was born. The rec center area, he said, “is supposed to be a safe haven.”

Bell was asked to close his basketball program for the day, out of respect for Fletcher’s family, he said. Usually, it runs three days a week.

“Now we’ve got kids out here running around with nothing to do and could get caught in another crossfire, when I can have them indoors in a safe place,” Bell said. “Sometimes they don’t let us play our part.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Parks and Rec Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell released statements on Friday.

“I was beyond appalled to learn of this heinous and senseless crime that has completely devastated so many people, especially her family,” Kenney said.

Lovell said the use of guns in and around the city’s parks is “unconscionable.”

“Our colleague came to work each day dedicated to serving her neighbors and making her family proud,” Lovell said in the statement.

The Philadelphia Police Department has a 14-year-old boy in custody for the shooting.

The city is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone who fires a weapon within 500 feet of a school, rec center, or library.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.