Nearly 100 casings were found near the Shepard Recreation Center in West Philadelphia after a mass shooting Tuesday night, instilling fear and uncertainty for a community that’s long treated the space as a safe haven. Philadelphia officials are vowing to track down the perpetrators and adding patrol officers to watch over places where children play.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, multiple gunmen fired out of an SUV at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue and injured five people, all between the ages of 16 and 25. Children were playing just a short distance away.

Denise Tucker says she worries about her 14-year-old grandson, who often plays football at the center.

“It wasn’t this dangerous before,” she said. “These guns have gotten out of hand, and it’s scary. And the victims are children.”

District Attorney Larry Krasner, Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and several local and state lawmakers held a press conference Wednesday to provide updates on their investigation. They said they’ve arrested three suspects and are looking for three more.

Kenney announced a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to arrests on shootings near recreation centers. He said it will be modeled after the $20,000 reward sometimes offered to people who help with homicide investigations. Those with information can submit a tip online or call 215-686-TIPS (8477).

“It is beyond outrageous to me and all of us here that our young people were subject to this heinous act of violence while trying to enjoy themselves in one of our rec centers,” he said. “Those responsible for this violence must and will be held accountable for their dangerous acts”