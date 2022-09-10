Philadelphia rec center worker dies after being caught in crossfire from gun battle, police say

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement about the shooting on Friday night, calling Fletcher a “a dedicated, passionate, and driven city employee.”

“Words alone cannot express the outrage, hurt, and sadness all of her colleagues feel tonight. I was beyond appalled to learn of this heinous and senseless crime that has completely devastated so many people, especially her family,” Kenney said.

The statement continued:

“Today, like every day, Tiffany went to work at Millcreek Rec Center to serve the community and people she loved, and serve as a role model for her children. Now, a family is left grief stricken, colleagues are in mourning, and a community is left to cope with this unimaginable loss. I share my deepest condolences with those who knew and loved Tiffany. To all of our City colleagues hurting tonight, please know that supports are available.

“Violence anywhere in Philadelphia will always be unacceptable, and the Police Department is investigating this incident to ensure the people who are responsible are brought to justice. Thankfully, because of the quick response from our officers and support from the community, PPD was able to arrest one suspect who remains in custody.

“Unfortunately, we have seen this tragedy play out in our neighborhoods repeatedly, near places like rec centers that should be safe and sacrosanct so children can learn, grow, and play. That’s one of the reasons the City now offers a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone who fires a weapon within 500 feet of a school, rec center, or library. We hope those with information about this horrific crime will come forward so we can get the perpetrators off the streets.

“As our administration, in partnership with all of our local and federal law enforcement agencies, continues to work relentlessly to reduce violence and create safer communities, we need the public’s help and encourage any resident with information about this heinous act of violence, or any others, to report it anonymously to 215-686-TIPS.”

Also Friday, a 12-year-old girl was wounded by a stray bullet in an unrelated North Philadelphia gun battle.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.