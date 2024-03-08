Wednesday’s mass shooting near SEPTA stop may be connected to earlier shooting, police say
Police say a car used in Wednesday’s shooting is connected to another car theft. Investigators are checking both vehicles for physical evidence.
Philadelphia Police continue to search for three shooters and a driver accused of shooting eight high school students Wednesday.
Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said it appears the incident was targeted and may be connected to another shooting earlier in the week.
“These individuals went right towards the crowd,” Vanore said. “It appears the individual that was most critical seemed to be a focal point, but I’m not sure of that. In the incident that occurred on Monday, the deceased was the target.”
Wednesday’s shooting was the fourth incident in as many days involving a SEPTA bus. Three people have been killed in the violence, and more than a dozen have been injured. Eleven of the victims are juveniles.
Vanore said the tips they have been receiving have been helpful, and he’s asking a specific group for help.
“Parents, look at your child’s social media, listen to what they are saying if they are concerned about their safety, let police know so we can mediate it before it turns into violence,” he said.
Physical evidence is being reviewed in all the shootings, including the car used in Wednesday’s mass shooting.
Vanore said the police department is formulating changes to patrols as a result of the incidents.
“Officers are definitely going to be in those corridors where these individuals are known to frequent,” he said. “They’re going to make sure that if they see something and [if] they can legally make a stop, they’re going to do that.”
Vanore adds they are working on new ways of patrolling the city streets.
“There is an active plan to reduce these incidents in these areas, and it’s all based on targeted directed Patrol and investigation,” he said.
Vanore said Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel would announce those changes soon.
The Parker Administration is counting down the days until it releases its plan for safety and other issues. The administration placed a 100-day marker on its efforts to formulate plans to make the city safer, cleaner, and greener.
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.
