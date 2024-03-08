Philadelphia Police continue to search for three shooters and a driver accused of shooting eight high school students Wednesday.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said it appears the incident was targeted and may be connected to another shooting earlier in the week.

“These individuals went right towards the crowd,” Vanore said. “It appears the individual that was most critical seemed to be a focal point, but I’m not sure of that. In the incident that occurred on Monday, the deceased was the target.”

Wednesday’s shooting was the fourth incident in as many days involving a SEPTA bus. Three people have been killed in the violence, and more than a dozen have been injured. Eleven of the victims are juveniles.

Vanore said the tips they have been receiving have been helpful, and he’s asking a specific group for help.

“Parents, look at your child’s social media, listen to what they are saying if they are concerned about their safety, let police know so we can mediate it before it turns into violence,” he said.

Physical evidence is being reviewed in all the shootings, including the car used in Wednesday’s mass shooting.