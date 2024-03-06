8 teenagers hurt in shooting near bus stop, fourth shooting involving SEPTA bus in as many days
The mass shooting occurred near a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia’s Burholme section.
For the fourth time in as many days, police are investigating a shooting involving a SEPTA bus.
According to Philadelphia Police, eight teenagers were shot Wednesday afternoon near a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia’s Burholme section at the intersection of Rising Sun and Cottman avenues, down the street from Northeast High School. The police department said it received multiple calls about a shooting on the highway near Dunkin Donuts just before 3 p.m.
Our news partner 6abc reports at least three of the teens suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and another was shot in the chest. Police said all of the victims were taken to local hospitals, but conditions have not been released.
A spokesperson for SEPTA told WHYY News two buses on Routes 18 and 67 were potentially hit by gunfire, however no passengers on board were injured.
Police are looking for four suspects in a dark blue Hyundai Elantra with paper tags. Witnesses say they were wearing masks and were last seen driving over the Tookany Creek Bridge toward Cheltenham Township.
On Tuesday, a man was fatally shot on a Route 79 bus in South Philadelphia. On Monday, a teen was killed and four others were hurt during a shooting at a bus stop in the Ogontz neighborhood. And on Sunday, 27-year-old Sawee Kofa was shot and killed after an argument on a SEPTA bus in the Oxford Circle neighborhood.
Editor’s note: This is a developing story. This story will be updated.
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.