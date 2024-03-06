For the fourth time in as many days, police are investigating a shooting involving a SEPTA bus.

According to Philadelphia Police, eight teenagers were shot Wednesday afternoon near a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia’s Burholme section at the intersection of Rising Sun and Cottman avenues, down the street from Northeast High School. The police department said it received multiple calls about a shooting on the highway near Dunkin Donuts just before 3 p.m.

Our news partner 6abc reports at least three of the teens suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and another was shot in the chest. Police said all of the victims were taken to local hospitals, but conditions have not been released.