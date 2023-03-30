2 people shot, wounded on Broad Street Line subway in South Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two people were shot and wounded at the Snyder Avenue Station on the Broad Street Line subway in South Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the mezzanine level of the subway station.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say one victim, a female, was brought to Jefferson Methodist Hospital. The other victim, a male, was brought to Jefferson Hospital.

There is no word yet on their identities or conditions.

Officials say a suspect was apprehended and a gun was recovered at the scene.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.