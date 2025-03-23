15-year-old shot and killed on SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia

SEPTA did not say how many other passengers were on the bus, but fortunately no one else was hurt.

The spokesperson said in a statement:

“SEPTA’s top priority is the safety and security of our customers and employees. We are urging anyone with information to immediately contact police. SEPTA will continue working closely with Philadelphia Police on this investigation.”

These riders said they’ll remain vigilant, so they don’t become a victim of the senseless violence and offer these solutions:

“Detectors – getting on the bus, some will go off to alert the bus driver something is going on and you can call the cops,” said Doe.

“It’s not safe down here. They need to do something with these young guys and these guns. It’s out of control,” said Robert McCray Jr.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-3334.

Also, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.