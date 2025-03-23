15-year-old shot and killed on SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia
Police said about six juveniles were fighting in the back of the bus. When the driver stopped, one of them left through the back door and then fired into the bus.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Philadelphia Police are reviewing surveillance video from a SEPTA bus and the surrounding area to identify the suspect who killed a 15-year-old boy on the bus in West Philadelphia on Saturday.
“I got kids myself, so it’s tragic to hear that,” said one mother from West Philadelphia.
A sentiment felt by many passengers as they waited near the SEPTA stop on 40th Street and Girard Avenue on Saturday evening.
Just hours earlier around 1:00 p.m. in that same spot, Philadelphia police had a SEPTA bus taped off after they say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed.
“Devastating,” said Willie Doe who lives nearby. “I’m 71-years-old. I don’t know when I’m going to leave, but I’m going to leave one day and kids are leaving before I leave. They die young. They didn’t live yet.”
Police said about 6 juveniles were fighting in the back of the bus. When the driver stopped, one of them left through the back door and then fired into the bus. That single gunshot struck the 15-year-old boy in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
“Their parents are going through it right now. This ain’t right,” said Doe.
SEPTA did not say how many other passengers were on the bus, but fortunately no one else was hurt.
The spokesperson said in a statement:
“SEPTA’s top priority is the safety and security of our customers and employees. We are urging anyone with information to immediately contact police. SEPTA will continue working closely with Philadelphia Police on this investigation.”
These riders said they’ll remain vigilant, so they don’t become a victim of the senseless violence and offer these solutions:
“Detectors – getting on the bus, some will go off to alert the bus driver something is going on and you can call the cops,” said Doe.
“It’s not safe down here. They need to do something with these young guys and these guns. It’s out of control,” said Robert McCray Jr.
Police said no arrests have been made at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-3334.
Also, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
