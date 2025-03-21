Man grabs Philadelphia police officer’s gun outside hospital, shoots him before being fatally shot

A man who had voluntarily agreed to be taken to a psychiatric hospital by Philadelphia police grabbed an officer’s gun outside the facility and wounded him before being fatally shot by another officer, the city police commissioner said, noting the wounded officer’s bulletproof vest spared him from serious injury.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at Friends Hospital, Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. He said the two city officers had encountered the man earlier Thursday after he was seen walking in traffic, and he agreed to go to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The man was driven to the hospital in a police van but was not handcuffed because he had agreed to go voluntarily, Bethel said. As the officers were speaking with him after they arrived, the man became combative and attacked one of the officers.