‘No Kings’ in Mount Airy: Northwest Philadelphia residents explore history on Fourth of July
Organizers of the event donned 18th century-style costumes — and drew what they said are similarities between the actions of King George III and President Trump’s policies.
The Mount Airy section of Philadelphia traveled back in time to celebrate the Fourth of July with a public reading of the Declaration of Independence.
More than 200 people surrounded the exterior of the High Point Cafe next to the Richard Allen Lane Train Station.
Speakers wore 18th century-style costumes, drawing what they said are similarities between the colonial-era actions of King George III and the policies of President Donald Trump.
“It’s really shocking to me to see how reasonant the particular grievances from 1776 are here in 2025,” co-organizer Sharon Strauss, of Mount Airy, said.
Attendees turned their attention to the recitation of lines from the nation’s founding document interwoven with sharp commentary aimed at the Trump administration.
Mindy Maslin, of Germantown, said she’s devastated by what’s happening in the country.
“This is an event where people are coming out and saying we believe in this document and the person in charge of our country is flaunting his disregard for it and that’s not representing us,” Maslin said.
Independence Day reframed in contemporary politics
Friday’s action comes on the heels of the passage of Trump’s spending and tax cuts bill.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates nearly 12 million people could lose Medicaid coverage. Gina Hubbard, of East Mount Airy, said she’s incensed by the actions of the U.S. government.
“I have a cousin who has [multiple sclerosis]. She cannot take care of herself. She’s in a wheelchair. This is going to devastate her,” Hubbard said.
Daryl Ezzo, 64, traveled by train and bike from Washington Crossing to take part in the reading.
“I saw this as one of many many listed places to protest,” Ezzo said. “And I got here a little late, but I enjoyed the readings. It was a great gathering under the shade.”
Co-organizer Shobhi Kanal, of Bala Cynwyd, said the country was “far from perfect when it was founded,” but she said there is always movement from the people to form a more perfect union.
The goal of the event was to help people reconnect with the principles outlined in the Declaration of Independence at a time when she believes Trump is dismantling those ideals.
“It’s too easy to get really dispirited and kind of give up — and that’s what autocrats want. They want a cowed, depressed populace,” she said. “So we hope that people take away that there’s a lot of sources of joy and energy and motivation. Our ancestors in this country fought hard and didn’t give up. Now it’s our job to do that.”
A testament to Mount Airy’s political engagement
Event organizers said they were inspired to host the reading following the nationwide No Kings protests in June.
The volunteers made plans, contacted musicians and found a venue.
“Honestly, I thought maybe 10 people would come,” Strauss said.
Co-organizer Conne Bille, of Germantown, wasn’t surprised. This is Mount Airy, she said.
“Northwest Philadelphia is very engaged and a lot of that has to do with our environment,” Bille said. “We have a porch culture where people don’t live in high-rise apartments where they never see a neighbor. They live and walk up and down the street and say ‘hello’ to people. They knock on doors. They talk to each other. They meet at cafes.”
Hubbard’s family moved to Mount Airy in 1964. She said the neighborhood was built on the ideals of “fairness and justice for everyone.”
“I’m not too surprised, but I’m overjoyed by what I’m seeing because that feeling, that vibe, that purpose is still here in Mount Airy and I hope to continue to see it,” she said.
She wants people to come together to work out their feelings of political frustration.
“We have to think about the Constitution and democracy. That’s what this country is and nothing else. We don’t want to become anything else,” Hubbard said. “We want a democracy.”
