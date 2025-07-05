From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Mount Airy section of Philadelphia traveled back in time to celebrate the Fourth of July with a public reading of the Declaration of Independence.

More than 200 people surrounded the exterior of the High Point Cafe next to the Richard Allen Lane Train Station.

Speakers wore 18th century-style costumes, drawing what they said are similarities between the colonial-era actions of King George III and the policies of President Donald Trump.

“It’s really shocking to me to see how reasonant the particular grievances from 1776 are here in 2025,” co-organizer Sharon Strauss, of Mount Airy, said.

Attendees turned their attention to the recitation of lines from the nation’s founding document interwoven with sharp commentary aimed at the Trump administration.

Mindy Maslin, of Germantown, said she’s devastated by what’s happening in the country.

“This is an event where people are coming out and saying we believe in this document and the person in charge of our country is flaunting his disregard for it and that’s not representing us,” Maslin said.