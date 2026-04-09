Delaware

‘Martin’ Night

“Martin,” the hit series starring Martin Lawrence that ran on Fox for five seasons, was appointment viewing after its 1992 debut. Lawrence played a Detroit radio host with a dedicated girlfriend, Gina, played by Tisha Campbell. The show revolved around them and their group of friends while Lawrence famously played multiple outrageous characters, from Sheneneh to Jerome. Living Mingle hosts other trivia nights in the area, offering this one to the show’s fans in a bid to advance the kind of community it celebrated.

New Jersey

Beginnings: A Celebration of the Music of Chicago

Formed in 1967 as Chicago Transit Authority, the band known simply as Chicago has been making hits since the early ‘70s. Songs like “Saturday in the Park” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” are now viewed as pop-funk classics. After selling 100 million albums, the changing lineups over time haven’t lessened the band’s impact. Given that fact, their tribute band is almost like another incarnation of the vastly influential group. It stops in New Jersey on Saturday.

Special Events

The Spring Summer Society

Where : Glen Foerd, 5001 Grant Ave.

: Glen Foerd, 5001 Grant Ave. When : Thursday, April 9, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Thursday, April 9, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: $90

Dinner is served. Set along the Delaware River, Glen Foerd provides a Gilded Age backdrop for the Spring Supper Society, a “Bridgerton”-inspired evening built around a five-course meal curated by The Clean Plate Club — the team that brought chef-level cuisine to a roving “restaurant.” Now they’re taking things inside the only mansion on the Delaware open to the public. Originally built in 1850 as a summer home called Glengarry by financier Charles Macalester, the estate was later reimagined by industrialist Robert Foerderer in the early 1900s for grand entertaining. Consider this your invitation to experience it for yourself, but only if you’re 21 or up.

Fancy Fancy

A benefit for Applied Mathematics, the Philly-based experimental theater company, is part fundraiser and part immersive performance. Expect drama and spectacle, featuring performances by local artists, along with raffles and interactive moments that bring partygoers and performers closer. Founded in the early aughts, Applied Mechanics has built a reputation for combining physical theater, visual art and unconventional narratives staged in nontraditional spaces. Tickets include a VIP option that comes with a private Champagne toast.

‘A Nation of Artists’

Where : Pennsylvania Academy Of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad St., Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Pennsylvania Academy Of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad St., Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Sunday, April 12 to Sunday, Sept. 5, 2027

: Sunday, April 12 to Sunday, Sept. 5, 2027 How much: Free with museum admission

Presented in collaboration with the Philadelphia Museum of Art, this joint exhibition includes more than 1,000 works that explore how creativity has shaped the nation’s identity over the last three centuries. It was inspired by the nation’s semiquincentennial, which celebrates the diversity of people and experiences that have led to the ongoing effort to create a more perfect union. More than 120 works are from the Middleton Family Collection, a sprawling group of paintings and artifacts collected by Phillies managing partner John Middleton and his wife, Leigh.

The Regency Ball

Where : Midnight & The Wicked, 1500 Sansom St.

: Midnight & The Wicked, 1500 Sansom St. When : Sunday, April 12, 5–9 p.m.

: Sunday, April 12, 5–9 p.m. How much: $184.75 and up

It’s giving royalty. Neither a benefit nor a charity gala, the Regency Ball is just a chance for people to get together who like to dress up, hang out and be entertained. If you’re more OTT than athleisure, this is the ball for you. Your ticket includes waltz lessons, a candlelight performance, a full dinner and an open bar, along with plenty of social media–friendly photo ops.

Arts & Culture

‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’

Where : Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.

: Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St. When : Friday, April 11, 6 p.m., Saturday, April 11, 1 p.m., 8 p.m.

: Friday, April 11, 6 p.m., Saturday, April 11, 1 p.m., 8 p.m. How much: $10

Charles Dickens died in 1870 before he could finish this book, which has made its ending an enduring mystery for over 150 years. Given the circumstances, any adaptation leaves room for speculation. Both a 1935 movie and a 2012 miniseries resulted in the same culprit. But in 1985, the book was transformed into a Tony Award–winning Broadway musical as a play within a play, with an ending voted on by the audience. Penn Singers follows this model, performing its show in line with the Broadway adaptation.

‘I Think We’re Lost’

Where : Theatre Exile, 1340-48 S. 13th St.

: Theatre Exile, 1340-48 S. 13th St. When : Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 19

: Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 19 How much: $21.40

The Pier Players Theatre Company debuts a dark comedy that reimagines the legend of Peter Pan. Written by playwright Peter Fenton, the play follows an older Peter as he wrestles with leaving Neverland behind while two new arrivals from Philly, Lost Boy and Wendy 2.0, are recruited by a much shadier Tinker Bell than you remember. Directed by Madison Caudullo and produced by Chelsea Cylinder, this contemporary take moves a beloved children’s tale into much more thought-provoking territory.

‘All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’

Written by Tony Award winner Rupert Holmes and starring Michelle Azar, this one-woman show takes place inside Ginsburg’s chambers, tracing her journey from a young woman navigating Harvard Law School as one of only a handful of female students to a pioneering legal mind serving on the nation’s highest court. Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020 at age 87, was the second woman ever appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The production, which has toured nationally since 2022, blends humor and biography to highlight not just her legal victories, but her personal resilience and cultural impact.

Fourth Annual Rex Manning Day Block Party

Where : South Street Art Mart, 530 S. 4th

: South Street Art Mart, 530 S. 4th When : Saturday, April 11, noon to 7 p.m.

: Saturday, April 11, noon to 7 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

In case you didn’t know, Rex Manning is the washed-up, egotistical pop star from the 1995 cult film “Empire Records,” played by Maxwell Caulfield. Over time, the date April 8, mentioned in the film, turned into an unofficial holiday. South Street Art Mart co-owners Nicole Krecicki and Nicole Wiegand have been throwing a local celebration since 2023 in honor of the film’s nostalgic moments and anticorporate themes. The daylong block party includes performances by Danny Tamberelli and Anna Copa Cabanna, food, music, vendors and the feel-good vibes of the movie’s dedicated fans.

‘Freedom Dreams’

Where : Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Sunday, April 12 to Sunday, Aug. 9

: Sunday, April 12 to Sunday, Aug. 9 How much: $5 to $30

The immersive exhibition uses film, video and installation to explore the layered realities of Black American history, identity and imagination through the work of artists including Arthur Jafa, Garrett Bradley and Tourmaline. The exhibition moves between past, present and future, inviting viewers to reflect on how Black communities have shaped culture through resistance, resilience and joy. Co-curated by BlackStar’s Maori Karmael Holmes and the Barnes’ James Claiborne, the exhibition includes archives, personal narratives and experimental storytelling about the Black experience in America. On Sunday, join Holmes and Claiborne for a conversation about the works and artists in “Freedom Dreams” and the exhibition’s key themes.

Lena Dunham: ‘Famesick’

Lena Dunham first rose to prominence as the creator and star of the groundbreaking HBO series “Girls,” but she’s also an accomplished author. Her essay collection “Not That Kind of Girl” released in 2014, quickly landed on The New York Times Best Seller list. Her second book, “Famesick,” comes out next week, detailing her health challenges in the midst of her increasing fame. Dunham is touring around the country in conversation with several other luminaries. In Philadelphia, she’s joined by model, actress and author Emily Ratajkowski, whose own New York Times bestselling book “My Body” was published in 2021.

Kids

‘The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales’

Where : Arden Theatre, 40 N. Second St.

: Arden Theatre, 40 N. Second St. When : Saturday, April 11 to Sunday, May 31

: Saturday, April 11 to Sunday, May 31 How much: $37 to $51

What if you took your favorite fairy tales and … remixed them, with different outcomes and characters just for fun? Well, someone did, and it resulted in “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales.” Based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith and adapted for the stage by John Glore, the stage production leans into its farcical spirit. The Ugly Duckling stays ugly, fairy tale logic falls apart and even the narrator struggles to keep the story on track. We think more than just the kids will enjoy it.

Food & Drink

Yards 2026 Real Ale Invitational and Parks on Tap

Where : Yards Brewing Company, 500 Spring Garden St.

: Yards Brewing Company, 500 Spring Garden St. When : Sunday, April 12, 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

: Sunday, April 12, 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. How much: $44.52 and up

This is the one for serious beer lovers, bringing together more than 40 cask-conditioned beers from top regional breweries for a day of sampling, live music and behind-the-scenes access to a working brewery. What makes it stand out from multiple other beer-centric events is the singular focus on “real ale” that is unfiltered, unpasteurized and naturally carbonated inside a cask, resulting in a smoother, more nuanced pour than modern draft beer. Yards Brewing Company has been central to reviving this traditional method in Philadelphia, hosting the event since 2008.

Parks on Tap is back… The city’s popular roaming beer garden series opened for seasonal business this week. The first stop is Azalea Garden, which goes through Sunday, April 19, ending in Columbus Square on Sunday, Oct. 11. (However, the site is not populating correctly and events are out of order, so check the Instagram account, as well). New locations this year include FDR Park, Shofuso Japanese House, McMichael Park and Fernhill Park.

Sports

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St. When : Sunday, April 12, 6 p.m.

: Sunday, April 12, 6 p.m. How much: $21 and up

It’s the last regular game of the season, and this may be the last time you’ll see this lineup together. The team faces an uphill battle to the playoffs, and may very likely head to the play-in series, as opposed to having the time off that teams who’ve already clinched a postseason berth do. If they can squeak in, this game may be a decisive one. It’s also worth attending as the team will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its 2001 Eastern Conference playoff win and subsequent trip to the NBA Finals. (The last time they were there, sad face). The team they vanquished back then? Yup, the Milwaukee Bucks. Will Allen Iverson be there? Is water wet?

Comedy

Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman is not just the Emmy‑winning actor you know from roles like Ron Swanson on “Parks and Recreation” and Bill in HBO’s “The Last of Us,” he’s a woodworker. He’s on tour in support of his latest book, “Little Woodchucks: Offerman Woodshop’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery,” co-written with fellow woodworker Lee Buchanan, that blends storytelling, dry humor, music and live woodworking demonstrations. It comes through the Met on Sunday night.

Music

The Wonder Years

Where : Theatre of the Living Arts, 334 South St.

: Theatre of the Living Arts, 334 South St. When : Thursday, April 9 to Sunday, April 12, Tuesday, April 14, Wednesday, April 15, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, April 9 to Sunday, April 12, Tuesday, April 14, Wednesday, April 15, 7 p.m. How much: $95 to $286

Lansdale’s own The Wonder Years returns home for a special mini-residency at the TLA, celebrating its evolution from neighborhood group to one of the most respected voices in pop-punk. Formed in 2005, the group led by frontman Dan “Soupy” Campbell built their following the old-fashioned way, grinding locally before breaking out with albums like “The Upsides” and “The Greatest Generation.” Over the years, they’ve shared stages with heavyweights like Paramore and My Chemical Romance. This run of shows celebrates the 10th anniversary of “No Closer to Heaven” with a deluxe re-release and performing it in full at their six shows through Wednesday.

Mozart’s Requiem

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Thursday, April 9 – Sunday, April 12

: Thursday, April 9 – Sunday, April 12 How much: $38 – $155.68

Mozart lovers can experience his brilliance in a program featuring his dramatic Symphony No. 40 and the Requiem. Conducted by Harry Bicket, with performances by soprano Lauren Snouffer, mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong, tenor David Portillo, bass-baritone Brandon Cedel and the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir under Joe Miller, this concert offers a focused exploration of Mozart’s best work. (Pro tip: The program runs approximately two hours, including intermission.)

Avery Sunshine

Where : City Winery, 990 Filbert St.

: City Winery, 990 Filbert St. When : Thursday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 10, 7:30 p.m.

: Thursday, April 9, 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 10, 7:30 p.m. How much: $54 and up

The Chester, Pennsylvania native and classically trained pianist earned multiple Billboard No. 1 hits on the Adult R&B chart, including “Call My Name” and “Come Do Nothing,” and a 2025 Grammy for best progressive R&B album for “So Glad to Know.” Over the years, she’s collaborated and shared stages with artists like Anthony Hamilton and Will Downing. Her most recent release, “So Glad To Know You” (2024), explores her common themes of romance, self-love and spiritual connection. She’s returning to the area for two shows at City Winery.

Floetry Presents Say Yes the Tour with Raheem DeVaughn

U.K. natives Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie Stewart first made their mark with their classic debut album “Floetic,” released in 2002, which they wrote and recorded in Philly. The duo blended spoken word and soul, producing enduring hits like “Say Yes,” “Getting Late” and the title track. Though they officially split in 2006, they’ve reconnected for their first full national run together in 10 years. Soul crooner Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses are joining as special guests, alongside DJ Aktive and Philly comedian Clint Coley.

The rest

Philly Jazz Month continues with a concert by the Arturo Stable Trio tonight, a jazz listening series at SOOK Vinyl & Vintage starting on Friday, and the Gloria Galante Jazz Quartet on Sunday. See the full schedule here.

Coming Up: Grammy-winning multi-genre artist Jon Batiste is headed to The Mann this summer. Tickets go on sale Friday (Thursday for Live Nation All Access, TD Bank and City Fitness members) for his show on Friday, Aug. 14.