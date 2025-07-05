From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia celebrated the Fourth of July against a backdrop of striking municipal city workers, who made their presence known at parades and ceremonies Friday and continued to demand higher wages in a new contract.

At the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony near Independence Hall, Mayor Cherelle Parker said it was a “challenging time for our city right now” and pledged to work with union leaders to reach “a fair and fiscally responsible contact.”

A small group of the 9,000 members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 union members along with local residents stood among the crowd with signs that said, “Philly Taxpayer for DC 33” and “More Work, Less Pay, No Way!”

“I also want to make clear that the largest pay increase proposal for District Council 33 in one term — one term, four years — this will be the largest pay increase proposal of any Philadelphia mayor in 30 years, and I want you to know I am proud of that,” Parker said to applause.