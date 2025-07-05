Philadelphia’s Fourth of July celebrations clash with striking municipal city workers
AFSCME District Council 33 members protested at Fourth of July ceremonies and parades as contract negotiations with Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration continue.
Philadelphia celebrated the Fourth of July against a backdrop of striking municipal city workers, who made their presence known at parades and ceremonies Friday and continued to demand higher wages in a new contract.
At the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony near Independence Hall, Mayor Cherelle Parker said it was a “challenging time for our city right now” and pledged to work with union leaders to reach “a fair and fiscally responsible contact.”
A small group of the 9,000 members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 union members along with local residents stood among the crowd with signs that said, “Philly Taxpayer for DC 33” and “More Work, Less Pay, No Way!”
“I also want to make clear that the largest pay increase proposal for District Council 33 in one term — one term, four years — this will be the largest pay increase proposal of any Philadelphia mayor in 30 years, and I want you to know I am proud of that,” Parker said to applause.
But striking workers challenged her claims.
“Seven percent is what it is,” a union member shouted. “You’re lying, Parker, you’re lying!”
Fourth of July celebrations continued with the Salute to Independence parade, which made its way across Market Street to City Hall.
Earlier in the day, parade producer Todd Marcocci worked with volunteers and other organizers to get performers and floats in line.
This year, Marcocci was responsible for designing new floats for the 2026 celebrations, marking the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
One of the new pieces is a birthday float that features five tall, multilayer red, white and blue cakes — each one representing a 50-year period in the country’s history.
“Starting with 1776 to 1826, 1876, 1926, 1976 to the big one then in the very back, 2026,” he said as he pointed to the different towering cakes.
The patriotic float is adorned with 7.8 million sequins, 36,000 metallic squares that shimmer on the base of the structure and dozens of flowers that wind through the different historical periods.
Marcocci, president of Under the Sun Productions, said he wanted to create something fresh for the national milestone.
“Looking back at stuff from 1976 and I remember, I was 11 years old, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is so fabulous,’” he said. “But I didn’t want to take a traditional approach. I thought more of a modern approach was appropriate for this parade.”
This year’s celebration also featured marching bands, singers, dancers and other artists who entertained spectators as they made their way through Center City.
When the parade reached the intersection of Market and Sixth streets, instrumental renditions of “Yankee Doodle” clashed with many striking workers, who were gathered on all four corners as they shouted, “No contract, no peace!”
The Wawa Welcome America celebrations include a free public concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and a fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Two main concert headliners — hip-hop artist LL Cool J and singer songwriter Jazmine Sullivan — separately announced that they were canceling their performances and would not take the stage Friday night in support of striking city workers.
“I never, ever, ever want to disappoint my fans,” LL Cool J said in a video posted to social media Thursday night. “But there is absolutely no way I can perform, cross a picket line, and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage.”
The union and city officials are scheduled to return to the bargaining table Saturday.
