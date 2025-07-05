Philadelphia’s Fourth of July celebrations clash with striking municipal city workers

AFSCME District Council 33 members protested at Fourth of July ceremonies and parades as contract negotiations with Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration continue.

Striking Philadelphia municipal workers carry signs and chant along the Fourth of July parade route at Sixth and Market streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Philadelphia’s Fourth of July celebrations clash with striking municipal city workers

AFSCME District Council 33 members protested at Fourth of July ceremonies and parades as contract negotiations with Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration continue.

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia celebrated the Fourth of July against a backdrop of striking municipal city workers, who made their presence known at parades and ceremonies Friday and continued to demand higher wages in a new contract.

At the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony near Independence Hall, Mayor Cherelle Parker said it was a “challenging time for our city right now” and pledged to work with union leaders to reach “a fair and fiscally responsible contact.”

A small group of the 9,000 members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 union members along with local residents stood among the crowd with signs that said, “Philly Taxpayer for DC 33” and “More Work, Less Pay, No Way!”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“I also want to make clear that the largest pay increase proposal for District Council 33 in one term — one term, four years — this will be the largest pay increase proposal of any Philadelphia mayor in 30 years, and I want you to know I am proud of that,” Parker said to applause.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker points while speaking from a podium
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker defends her administration during a speech at the Celebration of Freedom ceremony at Independence Hall, where striking municipal workers shouted during her remarks. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

But striking workers challenged her claims.

“Seven percent is what it is,” a union member shouted. “You’re lying, Parker, you’re lying!”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Striking Philadelphia municipal workers carry signs and chant during Philadelphia's Fourth of July parade.
Striking Philadelphia municipal workers carry signs and chant along the Fourth of July parade route at Sixth and Market streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Fourth of July celebrations continued with the Salute to Independence parade, which made its way across Market Street to City Hall.

Earlier in the day, parade producer Todd Marcocci worked with volunteers and other organizers to get performers and floats in line.

This year, Marcocci was responsible for designing new floats for the 2026 celebrations, marking the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

One of the new pieces is a birthday float that features five tall, multilayer red, white and blue cakes — each one representing a 50-year period in the country’s history.

“Starting with 1776 to 1826, 1876, 1926, 1976 to the big one then in the very back, 2026,” he said as he pointed to the different towering cakes.

A large float with an American-themed birthday cake drives in downtown Philadelphia during the Fourth of July parade.
The Semiquincentennial Birthday Cake Float makes its debut at the Philadelphia Fourth of July parade. The float, a series of five cakes, each representing 50 years of United States history, will return next year for the celebration of the nation's 250th birthday. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The patriotic float is adorned with 7.8 million sequins, 36,000 metallic squares that shimmer on the base of the structure and dozens of flowers that wind through the different historical periods.

Marcocci, president of Under the Sun Productions, said he wanted to create something fresh for the national milestone.

“Looking back at stuff from 1976 and I remember, I was 11 years old, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is so fabulous,’” he said. “But I didn’t want to take a traditional approach. I thought more of a modern approach was appropriate for this parade.”

This year’s celebration also featured marching bands, singers, dancers and other artists who entertained spectators as they made their way through Center City.

Women wearing American flag-themed dresses dance during the Philadelphia Fourth of July parade.
Students from Dance4Life School of the Arts in Delaware perform during the Philadelphia Fourth of July parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
People raise a large dragon puppet as part of Philadelphia's Fourth of July parade.
Members of the Philadelphia Chinese Benevolent Association race a dragon puppet through marchers on Chestnut Street during the Fourth of July parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

When the parade reached the intersection of Market and Sixth streets, instrumental renditions of “Yankee Doodle” clashed with many striking workers, who were gathered on all four corners as they shouted, “No contract, no peace!”

The Wawa Welcome America celebrations include a free public concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and a fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Two main concert headliners — hip-hop artist LL Cool J and singer songwriter Jazmine Sullivan — separately announced that they were canceling their performances and would not take the stage Friday night in support of striking city workers.

“I never, ever, ever want to disappoint my fans,” LL Cool J said in a video posted to social media Thursday night. “But there is absolutely no way I can perform, cross a picket line, and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage.”

The union and city officials are scheduled to return to the bargaining table Saturday.

  • A man wearing an old military uniform helps hold a large American flag in Philadelphia.
    Barry Johnson joins the Daughters of the American Revolution in carrying a big American flag down Market Street during the Philadelphia Fourth of July parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A large parade float with an American-themed birthday cake in downtown Philadelphia.
    The Semiquincentennial Birthday Cake Float makes its debut at the Philadelphia Fourth of July parade. The float, a series of five cakes, each representing 50 years of United States history, will return next year for the celebration of the nation's 250th birthday, but this year it celebrates the 80th birthday of its creator's aunt, Darlene Kagarise. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Three women participate in a Fourth of July parade while holding various flags and colorful objects.
    Members of the Antiqua and Barbuda Association of Philadelphia march in the Fourth of July parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A large parade float drives down Market Street in Philadelphia
    A float celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Army, Navy and Marines heads down Market Street toward City Hall during the Philadelphia Fourth of July parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Miss Philadelphia waves to the crowd during the Philadelphia Fourth of July Parade.
    Miss Philadelphia waves to the crowd during the Philadelphia Fourth of July Parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Anti-Trump protesters hold up various signs during the Fourth of July parade in Philadelphia.
    Anti-Trump protesters set up along the Fourth of July parade route at Sixth and Market Streets. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • People sit on the sidewalk to watch the Fourth of July parade in Philadelphia.
    Spectators line Market Street during the Philadelphia Fourth of July parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • People watch the Fourth of July parade in Philadelphia.
    Spectators on Chestnut Street opposite Independence Hall enjoy the Philadelphia Fourth of July Parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Spectators sit on a wall to watch Philadelphia's Fourth of July parade.
    Spectators use a wall for seating along Market Street to watch the Philadelphia Fourth of July parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Striking municipal workers chant during Mayor Cherelle Parker's speech at the Celebration of Freedom ceremony at Independence Hall.
    Striking municipal workers chant during Mayor Cherelle Parker's speech at the Celebration of Freedom ceremony at Independence Hall. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A man shows off a parade float designed to look like a large birthday cake with American flag colors.
    Parade producer and designer Todd Marcocci shows off the float he designed for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, one of several new floats in the Philadelphia 4th of July parade. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Nicole Leonard

Nicole Leonard is a health and science reporter for WHYY News.

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate