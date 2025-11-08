Wyndham Hotel workers go on strike amid contract negotiations in Center City

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A group of hotel workers in Center City have officially gone on strike.

Employees at the Wyndham Hotel at Fourth and Arch hit the picket lines early Saturday morning.

The union representing the workers says they are pushing for higher wages, better staffing levels, and improvements to both health care and pension plans.

The walkout comes as contracts for unionized hotel workers across Philadelphia have expired. Last Friday, the Hampton Inn became the first of eight Center City hotels to reach a new agreement with the union. Workers there staged a four-day strike back in October.

Negotiations at the remaining hotels are ongoing.