Philadelphia explosion levels homes, leaving 1 dead and 2 injured in Nicetown
Two women who lived in one of the adjacent homes were injured when the collapse happened.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
An early morning fire and explosion in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section left one person dead and three homes destroyed.
The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of West Bristol Street around 4:50 a.m. Sunday, after reports of an explosion. When crews arrived on the scene, they found that three homes had collapsed.
Officials say two women who lived in one of the adjacent homes were injured when the collapse happened. One is reported to be in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.
During a search, a dog was brought in and crews found the body of a woman in the debris.
Neighbors from 10 surrounding homes were evacuated and directed to a nearby shelter.
The Philadelphia Fire Marshal remains on scene working to determine how it happened.
Authorities have not released further details on the identities of the woman who died or those who were injured.
