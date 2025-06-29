Philadelphia explosion levels homes, leaving 1 dead and 2 injured in Nicetown

Officials say two women who lived in one of the adjacent homes were injured when the collapse happened. One is reported to be in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

During a search, a dog was brought in and crews found the body of a woman in the debris.

Neighbors from 10 surrounding homes were evacuated and directed to a nearby shelter.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal remains on scene working to determine how it happened.

Authorities have not released further details on the identities of the woman who died or those who were injured.