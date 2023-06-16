Donate

Man shot, injured on Market-Frankford Line train in Philadelphia

The westbound train was at the Arrott Transportation Center when the shooting took place.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • June 15, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting took place on a Market-Frankford Line train on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say it happened around 3 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue.

The westbound train was at the Arrott Transportation Center when the shooting took place.

A male victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition, police say.

There is no word yet on his identity.

Officials say no trains are stopping at the transportation center as the investigation continues.

