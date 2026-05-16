What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

As the world prepares for another summer of soccer, Delaware is getting an early taste of the excitement. The Delaware Super Cup returns later this month, bringing together hundreds of teams from around the world for a weekend-long international tournament.

Organizers say the Super Cup has grown into far more than just a series of matches — it has become a cultural and economic celebration that draws thousands of travelers to the First State.

“Nosotros tenemos un equipo de trabajo muy grande y sabemos de que la Delaware Super Cup va a ser para nosotros aquí en el estado de Delaware el inicio de lo que es la moción, la pasión del de la Copa del Mundo”, dijo Mike Santos el CEO del Delaware Super Cup. “Traemos muchas novedades, vamos a tener concursos referentes a la Copa del Mundo…, y la verdad que sabemos la importancia que el fútbol representa para nuestra juventud y qué mejor que empezar la Copa del Mundo en la Delaware Super Cup.”

“We have a very large working team, and we know that the Delaware Super Cup will be the start of the excitement and passion for the World Cup here in Delaware,” Super Cup CEO Mike Santos said. “We have many new features, including World Cup-themed contests … and we truly understand the importance of soccer for our youth. So what better way to kick off the World Cup than with the Delaware Super Cup?”

An international tournament rooted in Delaware

Held at the DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica, the Super Cup features men’s, women’s, youth and children’s divisions. Santos says it’s one of their bigger tournaments of the year where they recruit and invite teams from across the globe to compete in Delaware.

“El Delaware Super Cup es un torneo de fútbol soccer internacional. Nos basamos en reclutar o invitar equipos de diferentes partes del mundo para que vengan a jugar fútbol o el torneo de fútbol, Delaware Super Cup aquí en Delaware en el DE Turf Sport Complex”, él dijo.

“The Delaware Super Cup is an international soccer tournament. We recruit and invite teams from around the world to come and play in the Delaware Super Cup here in Delaware at the DE Turf Sports Complex,” he said.

“Tenemos equipos que vienen de Sudamérica, Centroamérica, de México y muchos equipos de diferentes estados de Estados Unidos”, añadió Santos. “Tenemos equipos que vienen de Bolivia, Chile, equipos que vienen de Honduras y Guatemala.”

“We have teams coming from South America, Central America, Mexico and many teams from different states in the United States,” Santos added. “We have teams coming from Bolivia, Chile, Honduras and Guatemala.”

Since launching in 2021 with just 42 teams, the tournament has rapidly expanded. This year, the event will host 252 teams — similar to last year — while welcoming more than 20,000 travelers to Delaware over the course of the weekend.