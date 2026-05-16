Can’t wait for the World Cup? Delaware Super Cup brings international soccer to the First State
The weekend-long tournament draws hundreds of soccer teams from around the world and an estimated $2 million economic boost to Delaware this month.
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As the world prepares for another summer of soccer, Delaware is getting an early taste of the excitement. The Delaware Super Cup returns later this month, bringing together hundreds of teams from around the world for a weekend-long international tournament.
Organizers say the Super Cup has grown into far more than just a series of matches — it has become a cultural and economic celebration that draws thousands of travelers to the First State.
“Nosotros tenemos un equipo de trabajo muy grande y sabemos de que la Delaware Super Cup va a ser para nosotros aquí en el estado de Delaware el inicio de lo que es la moción, la pasión del de la Copa del Mundo”, dijo Mike Santos el CEO del Delaware Super Cup. “Traemos muchas novedades, vamos a tener concursos referentes a la Copa del Mundo…, y la verdad que sabemos la importancia que el fútbol representa para nuestra juventud y qué mejor que empezar la Copa del Mundo en la Delaware Super Cup.”
“We have a very large working team, and we know that the Delaware Super Cup will be the start of the excitement and passion for the World Cup here in Delaware,” Super Cup CEO Mike Santos said. “We have many new features, including World Cup-themed contests … and we truly understand the importance of soccer for our youth. So what better way to kick off the World Cup than with the Delaware Super Cup?”
An international tournament rooted in Delaware
Held at the DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica, the Super Cup features men’s, women’s, youth and children’s divisions. Santos says it’s one of their bigger tournaments of the year where they recruit and invite teams from across the globe to compete in Delaware.
“El Delaware Super Cup es un torneo de fútbol soccer internacional. Nos basamos en reclutar o invitar equipos de diferentes partes del mundo para que vengan a jugar fútbol o el torneo de fútbol, Delaware Super Cup aquí en Delaware en el DE Turf Sport Complex”, él dijo.
“The Delaware Super Cup is an international soccer tournament. We recruit and invite teams from around the world to come and play in the Delaware Super Cup here in Delaware at the DE Turf Sports Complex,” he said.
“Tenemos equipos que vienen de Sudamérica, Centroamérica, de México y muchos equipos de diferentes estados de Estados Unidos”, añadió Santos. “Tenemos equipos que vienen de Bolivia, Chile, equipos que vienen de Honduras y Guatemala.”
“We have teams coming from South America, Central America, Mexico and many teams from different states in the United States,” Santos added. “We have teams coming from Bolivia, Chile, Honduras and Guatemala.”
Since launching in 2021 with just 42 teams, the tournament has rapidly expanded. This year, the event will host 252 teams — similar to last year — while welcoming more than 20,000 travelers to Delaware over the course of the weekend.
Creating opportunities beyond the field
The tournament is also creating opportunities for young athletes looking to play at higher levels. Santos said professional soccer scouts from around the world will attend the event to potentially recruit players.
“Tenemos visores de fútbol profesional que vienen a reclutar jugadores jóvenes. Este año tenemos visores que vienen de Brasil, Chile, España, vamos a tener visores del Real Madrid, del Barçelona este año. Vamos a tener visores que vienen de Centroamérica, de México”, él dijo. “También equipos de Estados Unidos, como LA Galaxy, D.C. United lo hemos tenido también. Visores de selecciones nacionales como el Salvador y Guatemala.”
“We have professional soccer scouts coming to recruit young players. This year we have scouts from Brazil, Chile and Spain; we’ll have scouts from Real Madrid and Barcelona this year. We’ll also have scouts from Central America and Mexico,” he said. “We’ve also had scouts from teams in the United States, like LA Galaxy and D.C. United. And scouts from national teams like El Salvador and Guatemala.”
He added that scouts from major Mexican clubs including America, Tigres, Monterrey and Chivas de Guadalajara are also expected, alongside recruiters connected to teams in the United States and national teams in Central America.
Beyond the competition on the field, the Delaware Super Cup highlights culture and community. The event will feature business vendors, multicultural exhibits and an international food fair showcasing cuisine from countries including Guatemala, Ecuador, Chile and Colombia.
“Ahí mismo en el complex, tenemos una feria empresarial donde muchas empresas llegan y muestran sus productos a la gente,… una feria multicultural en donde se venden brazaletes, trajes típicos de cada país”, dijo Santos. “Una feria gastronómica, o sea, hay diferentes comidas de muchos países.”
“Right there in the complex, we have a business fair where many companies come and showcase their products to the public … a multicultural fair where bracelets and traditional clothing from each country are sold,” Santos said. “A food fair, meaning there are different dishes from many countries.”
Economic impact and cultural connection
The event has generated significant economic impact for Delaware. Santos said a Tourism Office study from last year found that the tournament generated about $2 million for the local economy through hotel stays, restaurants and transportation spending.
“Viaja gente de muchos países, viaja gente de muchos estados y la verdad que es muy bueno saber que la economía de Delaware crece ese fin de semana”, el dijo.
“People travel from many countries and states, and it’s really great to know that Delaware’s economy grows that weekend,” he said.
For organizers, one of the most meaningful parts of the tournament is seeing people from different cultures and backgrounds come together through soccer.
“Nosotros tenemos equipos que traen diferentes tipos de razas y culturas. Tenemos equipos africanos, tenemos equipos asiáticos, tenemos equipos de Sudamérica, latinoamericanos y también anglosajones”, él dijo. “Es muy bonito ver que el evento une personas y qué mejor manera que hacerlo en el fútbol.”
“We have teams that bring together different races and cultures. We have African teams, Asian teams, South American teams, Latin American teams and also Anglo-Saxon teams,” he said. “It’s wonderful to see that the event unites people, and what better way to do it than through soccer.”
As the tournament continues to grow, organizers hope to have 500 teams participating by 2028 while continuing to expand attendance and opportunities connected to the sport.
The weekend of soccer will take place at the DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica, Delaware, from May 28 to May 31.
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