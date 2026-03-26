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The Delaware Division of the Arts is asking residents to help shape how millions in state arts funding will be spent over the next five years as the agency begins work on its 2026–2030 strategic plan.

The plan will guide how the agency distributes grant funding, develops programs and expands access to arts initiatives across the state. Officials are gathering feedback through public meetings and a statewide survey before finalizing the plan next year.

According to the division, the sector also plays a significant role in the state’s economy. Data from the Arts and Economic Impact study shows arts and culture generate roughly $209 million in annual economic activity across Delaware, supporting about 3,300 jobs and producing $40 million in tax revenue.

In fiscal year 2025, the division awarded more than $5.4 million in grants to artists, nonprofit arts organizations, schools and community groups across the state.

Jessica Ball, the division’s director, said spring often brings renewed energy to the state’s cultural scene. However, the activity comes a few years after the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a challenging period for the arts. Ball said that since then, the sector has been rebuilding — with support from communities and increased investment from the state.

“In recent years the arts are taking off in a really wonderful way,” she said. “In the last few years I think there’s been a rebound and folks are excited to kind of gather in community around creative experiences. And simultaneously, the General Assembly has been investing more money in the arts over the last few years, which means that, luckily, organizations and artists are able to put on more programs.”

Ball said the agency’s publicly informed strategic planning process will cover July 2026 through 2030.

“We’ve been out on the road with our consultants from the cultural planning group doing community forums and listening events. We’ve had several in-person gatherings and some online gatherings and we’re also currently running a statewide survey,” Ball said.