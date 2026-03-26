Delaware arts agency seeks public input on next 5-year statewide funding plan
After awarding $5.4 million in arts grants last year, the Delaware Division of the Arts is asking residents to help guide its next five-year strategic plan.
What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
The Delaware Division of the Arts is asking residents to help shape how millions in state arts funding will be spent over the next five years as the agency begins work on its 2026–2030 strategic plan.
The plan will guide how the agency distributes grant funding, develops programs and expands access to arts initiatives across the state. Officials are gathering feedback through public meetings and a statewide survey before finalizing the plan next year.
According to the division, the sector also plays a significant role in the state’s economy. Data from the Arts and Economic Impact study shows arts and culture generate roughly $209 million in annual economic activity across Delaware, supporting about 3,300 jobs and producing $40 million in tax revenue.
In fiscal year 2025, the division awarded more than $5.4 million in grants to artists, nonprofit arts organizations, schools and community groups across the state.
Jessica Ball, the division’s director, said spring often brings renewed energy to the state’s cultural scene. However, the activity comes a few years after the COVID-19 pandemic, which was a challenging period for the arts. Ball said that since then, the sector has been rebuilding — with support from communities and increased investment from the state.
“In recent years the arts are taking off in a really wonderful way,” she said. “In the last few years I think there’s been a rebound and folks are excited to kind of gather in community around creative experiences. And simultaneously, the General Assembly has been investing more money in the arts over the last few years, which means that, luckily, organizations and artists are able to put on more programs.”
Ball said the agency’s publicly informed strategic planning process will cover July 2026 through 2030.
“We’ve been out on the road with our consultants from the cultural planning group doing community forums and listening events. We’ve had several in-person gatherings and some online gatherings and we’re also currently running a statewide survey,” Ball said.
During recent listening sessions and community events, the agency said it has heard a range of feedback from residents — including requests for more accessible arts programming and expanding existing initiatives throughout the state.
Ball said community input has shaped programs in the past.
“In our last strategic plan we were hearing from folks that they wanted increased accessibility to the arts and one program that came out of that is our Creative Aging program,” she said. “We partnered with Delaware libraries across the state to bring eight-week free art classes to senior citizens across the state.”
She said listening to Delawareans is central to how the agency operates.
“We take being public servants very seriously. We’re here to improve the quality of life for all Delwareans through the arts. And that is very much possible in this state,” Ball said. “In order to do that, we’ve got to hear from folks that live here. And that’s what this is all about.”
After feedback is collected, the agency translates those ideas into specific goals and actions, she said.
The Delaware Division of the Arts is continuing to collect feedback through community forums and a statewide survey, conducted in Spanish and English, as it works to finalize the plan.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.