Small child found dead inside duffel bag in Mantua section of Philadelphia

The child is believed to be between 2 and 4 years old.

  • 6abc digital staff
    • March 18, 2024
Police tape and the flashing lights of a police vehicle behind

The flashing lights of a Philadelphia police car are visible behind police tape. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Sanitation workers found a small child dead inside a duffel bag on Monday morning in the Mantua section of Philadelphia.

The discovery was made around 9:45 a.m. in a lot on the 600 block of North 38th Street.

The child is believed to be between 2 and 4 years old.

There was no word on the identity of the child or when the child died.

However, police disclosed that the body was in a bad state of decomposition.

Police say they’re looking into whether this may be connected to any other missing persons cases or investigations in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

