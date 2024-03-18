Small child found dead inside duffel bag in Mantua section of Philadelphia
The child is believed to be between 2 and 4 years old.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Sanitation workers found a small child dead inside a duffel bag on Monday morning in the Mantua section of Philadelphia.
The discovery was made around 9:45 a.m. in a lot on the 600 block of North 38th Street.
The child is believed to be between 2 and 4 years old.
There was no word on the identity of the child or when the child died.
However, police disclosed that the body was in a bad state of decomposition.
Police say they’re looking into whether this may be connected to any other missing persons cases or investigations in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.