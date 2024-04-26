The Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver A. J. Brown have agreed to a three-year contract extension that includes $84 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not announced.

Brown is set to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL at $32 million a season and he could earn as much as $96 million over the life of the extension.