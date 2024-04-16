The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on a three-year contract extension through the 2028 season on Monday.

The move included the Eagles picking up the fifth-year option on Smith’s 2025 season.

Smith has 240 receptions for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with the Eagles. Smith was the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner who helped Alabama win two national championships in his four seasons with the Crimson Tide.

He’ll get a reported $75M contract extension that includes $51M guaranteed with his new deal. His best season came in 2022 when he helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl with 95 catches and 1,196 yards.