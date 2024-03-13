Eagles agree on a 1-year deal with wide receiver DeVante Parker

Parker will join an all-star cast on offense in Philadelphia that features new running back Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) in the second half of an NFL football game in Empower Field at Mile High Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver DeVante Parker have agreed on a one-year deal, his agent said Tuesday.

Parker will receive $4.69 million guaranteed, with the Eagles paying the $1.21 million veteran’s minimum and the New England Patriots absorbing the rest of his salary.

The 31-year-old Parker, the 14th overall pick by Miami in the 2015 draft, had 33 catches for 394 yards last season.

He'll join an all-star cast on offense that will feature new running back Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

“DeVante is very excited about joining the Eagles and trying to win a Super Bowl,” agent Jimmy Gould said.

Parker has 402 receptions, 5,660 yards receiving and 27 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Dolphins and two with the Patriots.

