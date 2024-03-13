Eagles agree on a 1-year deal with wide receiver DeVante Parker

The Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver DeVante Parker have agreed on a one-year deal, his agent said Tuesday.

Parker will receive $4.69 million guaranteed, with the Eagles paying the $1.21 million veteran’s minimum and the New England Patriots absorbing the rest of his salary.

The 31-year-old Parker, the 14th overall pick by Miami in the 2015 draft, had 33 catches for 394 yards last season.