VJ Edgecombe experienced hardships throughout his childhood on Bimini, a tiny island in the Bahamas hardly known for developing NBA talent.

Only 19, it wasn’t much more than a decade ago when Edgecombe knew that his basketball talent — developed on the “hard sand” of his native land — could be a way to provide so much more for his family.

“I don’t think anyone on the island would have dreams of playing in the NBA as well as making it,” Edgecombe said. “It would just sound so crazy.”

His crazy dream is set to become a reality in Philadelphia.

In win-now mode, the 76ers selected Edgecombe out of Baylor with the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night to add their trio of oft-injured All-Stars the team hopes can return to form and make the 76ers a healthy title contender.

“Maybe Philly likes Bahamians,” he said this week in New York. “We’ll see.”

The 6-4, 193-pound Edgecombe boasts explosive athleticism that stands out at both ends, notably as an above-the-rim finisher who creates highlight-reel moments.

Edgecombe could be a rookie of the year contender or a rotation player, and his numbers next season won’t matter much if two-time NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid can’t make a successful return from knee surgery. Embiid had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April and the Sixers had yet to update his condition before the draft.

Former All-Stars and Paul George and Tyrese Maxey slogged through injury-plagued season as the 76ers — a franchise with perennial NBA championship aspirations — finished with a woeful 24-58 record that included a 5-31 stretch to close the season.