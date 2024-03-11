Eagles reach free-agent deals with Bryce Huff and Saquon Barkley, AP source says

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to contracts with former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and former New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff, two people familiar with the deals told The Associated Press on Monday.

Barkley is set to sign a three-year deal for $26 million guaranteed and $37.75 million overall, while Huff is getting a three-year deal for $51 million, according to the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday.

Barkley, who tweeted two eagle emojis on Monday, hit free agency after the Giants elected not to put a franchise tag on the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.