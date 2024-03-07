Campbell unveils 1st ever ‘Legend Edition Chunky’ soup can in honor of Philadelphia’s Jason Kelce

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Camden, New Jersey’s own Campbell Soup Company is unveiling the brand’s first-ever “Legend Edition Chunky” can as an ode to Philadelphia legend Jason Kelce.

The company said it is to “celebrate Jason’s greatness” and honor his impact on the community.

It comes just days after he announced his retirement after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans can enter to win one of 620 limited-edition collectible cans.

Campbells is also donating $62,000 to Jason’s charity (Be)Philly, which looks to improve education and economic outcomes for students in Philadelphia public schools.

The number 62 is significant because of Kelce’s number on the Eagles.

For your chance to win a can, visit Campbell Soup’s website. You must submit your claim by March 28.