Intense rainfall has increased in the Philadelphia region, and with climate change, scientists predict it will worsen over time.

Rain forecasts not only threaten the region with flooding. Storms put waterways at risk of increased pollution that washes off streets and buildings, as well as sewage overflows.

Older cities like Philadelphia and Camden have outdated sewer systems that accept stormwater and raw sewage in the same pipes. During heavy rains, these systems often overflow — spilling stormwater runoff and sewage into rivers and streams.

Rain gardens could be part of the solution, according to recent Villanova University findings. After more than 20 years of monitoring, researchers say the university’s rain garden has effectively soaked up stormwater and prevented pollution from entering waterways.

The researchers evaluated whether the rain garden was successful as it aged, and during various weather patterns.

“Overall, what we ended up seeing is that the system can manage a lot of the water that’s coming in off the watershed. And we’ve seen that it’s been able to consistently do that over time,” said researcher Bridget Wadzuk, associate director of the Villanova Center for Resilient Water Systems.