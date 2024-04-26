Eagles select cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 pick in the NFL draft

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Mitchell ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine. The Eagles took a cornerback in the first round for the first time since 2002. The Eagles believe they have a shutdown cornerback who projects as an impact player with fellow cornerback Darius Slay in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme.

“I feel like right now, I’m with the right fit, I’m with the right organization with the right players, the right city,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell wasn’t ready to declare himself a starter, saying he’s “got some vets in front of me that I can really learn from.”

The pick was only the second big move of the night after they kept wide receiver A.J. Brown in the fold with a contract extension. The Eagles and Brown agreed to a three-year extension that includes $84 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not announced.