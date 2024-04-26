What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Looking to capitalize on the start of the 2024 NFL draft, the Biden-Harris campaign just released their latest ad, “First Pick: #46.”

The digital ad is a response to four-year-old disparaging comments made by Donald Trump.

“Football is boring as hell,” he said at a campaign rally in 2020 during the first Sunday of the NFL season.

In the ad, video of that is interspersed with videos of Biden in football-related situations, such as receiving a Chiefs blazer presented to him during the team’s visit to the White House and emblazoned with a No. 46 on it — not coincidentally, the same as the number as his turn as president.

Both Biden and Trump attended Army-Navy games during their terms, a tradition for serving presidents.