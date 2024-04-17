Trauma and Gun Violence Reporting, Housing Prices Through the Roof, Sixers in Play-In Tournament

The 76ers host the Miami Heat Wednesday night for their first Play-In Tournament game. Joel Embiid’s meniscus injury stalled the Sixers momentum but since his return two week ago, they’ve made up some of the lost ground. If they win tomorrow night, the team head to the playoffs. If not, they have one more shot. We talk the Sixers chances for a postseason with Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist Mike Sielski.

Spring is supposed to be the hot season for home buying but not this year. House hunters are facing mortgage rates at a 20-year high. We’ll take a look at how the economic climate is playing out on real estate in our region. We’ll talk about prices, inventory and the forecast for interest rates with WHYY reporters Kenny Cooper and Aaron Moselle.

Gun violence is down in Philadelphia, but you wouldn’t know it from the news headlines. Sensational treatment of shootings may get clicks and views but they also warp public perception of crime. Perhaps worse, they re-traumatize survivors of firearm violence. A new a documentary “The Second Trauma” explores how the episodic coverage harms victims and offers a better way to report on shootings. We talk with two people involved in the film. Jim MacMillan directs the Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting, and Oronde McClain is the Center’s newsroom liaison and a gun violence survivor who is featured in the documentary.