WHYY’s ‘Stop and Frisk’ podcast explores solutions to gun violence

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

The WHYY newsroom has partnered with the new Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at Temple University to produce a podcast about the Philadelphia gun violence crisis.

“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist” approaches gun violence through the lens of the police procedure in the title, which opponents say effectively enables officers to engage with a person with little or no reason to check their body or car for drugs or weapons.

At a recent neighborhood meeting in Grey’s Ferry, some attendees favored the controversial practice, which is being reconsidered by city officials.

“Right now, there’s so many young teenagers that’s walking around carrying guns, and that’s who’s committing most of the crimes,” said an unidentified woman at the meeting, heard in the podcast.

There was pushback, as well.

“Let me just warn you: you get what you ask for,” said Reuben Jones, an activist and director of Frontline Dads, who believes stop and frisk does more harm than good.

Jones took producers Sammy Caiola and Yvonne Latty to a block in North Philadelphia that has been identified by police as a gun violence hotspot. He wanted to show them that residents have alternative solutions to gun violence that do not involve racial profiling and the police brutality that can come from stop and frisk.

“These people can tell you what’s best for their lives,” Jones said. “It’s not a mythological Black unicorn. If we can get to the heart of those stories and humanize people, talk about how violence impacts them and the solutions they have to address it, then we start to change the narrative.”