The School District of Philadelphia has received a $1 million dollar grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to stem ongoing violence. The announcement comes just weeks after a deadly shooting near Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and hurt several other teens.

Since then, Roxborough High has received five hundred thousand dollars to up its security. This new million-dollar grant will go towards starting a Youth Violence Reduction Initiative at John Bartram High School.

Philadelphia’s Superintendent Tony B. Watlington said rising gun violence is “traumatizing” to everyone, “We know that our schools are still the safest places for our students,” Watlington said “This initiative will enhance our safety efforts by working to target and support youth at risk of gang involvement.”