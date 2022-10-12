Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

City and state lawmakers gathered at Roxborough High School Tuesday, announcing a $500,000 grant to increase security. The school was the site of a targeted shooting just under two weeks ago, which took the life of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde .

Lawmakers, including State Sen. Vincent Hughes and State Rep. Pam DeLissio, denounced gun violence, and urged a collective approach to prevent further shootings. State Rep. Malcom Kenyatta said that the day was not a cause for celebration.

“The $500,000 that we were able to secure from The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), which will go to security enhancement, is the bare minimum that we can do,” he said. “What we’re doing here today, as important as it is, won’t do what I know we all want to be able to do: to go in a time machine and to not lose Nicolas to senseless violence.”