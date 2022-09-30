The community of Roxborough gathered at Gorgas Park Thursday evening to grieve and pray following Tuesday’s deadly shooting near Roxborough High School.

Chaplains and pastors were there to aid those grieving in the community through prayer at the park next to the school.

The shooting has deeply affected the community, showcasing the widespread impact of gun violence as the city approaches record-high homicides in a year.

Students have been dealing with the tragedy since it took place. Budd Reigner’s son is a ninth grader at Roxborough High School and he hasn’t been in class following the deadly incident.

Reigner himself was at the scene and discussed the deadly shooting with his son, revealing the tough lessons they’ve learned after their experiences.

“You have to understand in life, you yourself must understand that son, God doesn’t promise tomorrow,” Reigner said. “That’s why you gotta live every day, enjoy every day, live every day to its fullest. Make people happy, smile, accomplish good things. Treat people with respect, treat people the way you want to be treated. And you do that, you’ll wake up tomorrow for God’s blessing to walk His green earth one more day.”