Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

News of Tuesday’s fatal Roxborough High shooting involving five members of the football team has teachers across Philadelphia again wondering whether and how to help students process yet another act of gun violence.

“Unfortunately, we’ve just had to deal with too many of them in recent years,” said Charlie McGeehan, a twelfth-grade social science teacher in Bella Vista. “It’s like we’re developing this really dark skill set.”

Police said Wednesday that they are searching for five shooters who ambushed a group of students leaving a football scrimmage between three high schools, Roxborough, Northeastern High School, and Boys’ Latin Charter School.

One student, 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde, who played for the Roxborough football team, but attended Walter B. Saul, a nearby magnet school, was killed. Another four players, all from Roxborough, were wounded.

For many, the most horrifying part of Tuesday’s shooting was that it happened at 4:30 p.m. and on school property; players dropped football equipment as they ran.

McGeehan said for students the idea that after-school spaces are always safe had been shattered.

“It used to be if you weren’t out late at night you’d probably be OK. That used to be their impression, but their impression is different now,” McGeehan said. “There’s a real sense of, ‘Where am I safe’ and ‘What can I go to?’”

At MLK High School in Germantown, senior I’Lan Francis said the reaction has mostly been frustration around feeling unsafe at what used to be a normal activity.

“How is it fair that kids our age can get guns?” she said. “And how is it fair for innocent people to keep on losing their life over this?”

She’s still comfortable attending sports events, but said she won’t stay for long.

“Just leave as soon as it’s over,” she said. “There’s no reason to stand around.”