Wednesday marked International Peace Day. To celebrate, students from Germantown’s Parkway Northwest High School participated in speeches, poetry readings, and rap performances to highlight student-chosen discussion topics.

One section of a grade at a time, the entire student body gave presentations: Women’s Rights from a junior class, Environmental Racism from some sophomores, and the freshman class, split into two ‘tutorials’ (similar to homerooms) spoke on types of violence.

“Kids [our] age and younger are dying over petty drama that can be resolved easily. How many kids need to die in order for y’all to understand this needs to stop?” was met with thundering applause.