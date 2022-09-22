Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Shawn Porter, 37, says the rules in the home he shares with his 19-year-old daughter are crystal clear.

“No dishes in the sink,” Porter said. “I’m big on that. The house gotta be clean.”

It’s the kind of structure that participants in the Young Fathers United workshop are encouraged to put in place for their kids. The program, hosted by a gun violence prevention nonprofit called the Institute for the Development of African American Youth, aims to help Black men stay active in their childrens’ lives.

Lead facilitator David Edmonds says about half of participants are involved in the criminal justice system, and of those most committed robberies or carjackings.

“A lot of them can’t see outside the box,” he said. “They live in it every day, that struggle. So they come here and they get that sense of peace, and they can sometimes get a different mindset.”