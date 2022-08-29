Damen Williams, who was at Overbrook Monday with his 3-year-old son, said communication is one of the most important steps a dad can take. That might mean asking kids about their interactions with friends and teachers, or just engaging them in an activity so they’re not always looking at a phone or iPad.

“I take a lot of pride in being a father … we all need to pass on that tradition,” he said.

He added that fathers need to teach their kids how to resolve an argument before it escalates to violence. Williams talks to teens about that through his work with the House of Umoja’s youth peace corps.

Many violence prevention activists have called for a return to the “village” model, where parents stay involved with not just their own children but the whole neigborhood’s children. At the Million Fathers March, Philadelphia City Councilmember Curtis Jones emphasized keeping a closer eye on youth to make sure they’re not involved in criminal activity.

“Love is tossing their room at 7 in the morning,” Jones said. “Be prepared to have difficult conversations with your children.”

Most who participated in the Million Fathers March in West Philadelphia were grandparents, youth mentors, and faith-based leaders.

“There’s some men that are in place, and we’ll stand in the gap for those who aren’t until they wake up and they come together with us,” said organizer and pastor Iran Jackson.

Other organizations such as Frontline Dads held back-to-school walks on Monday. The School District of Philadelphia says they’re rolling out a program that trains adults to walk groups of kids to school in response to this summer’s rise in violence.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.