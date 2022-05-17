Barner has been participating in conflict resolution training through a nonprofit called YEAH Philly. It’s a model that teaches teens who are engaged in an argument to name their emotions, communicate their feelings and agree on a peaceful end to a dispute.

“It’s just both of y’all having an understanding so it don’t get to ‘next time I see you I’m gonna beat you the f**k up’ or ‘next time I see you I’m gonna shoot your s**t up’,” she said.

Across Philadelphia, youth mentors and crisis counselors are using conflict resolution strategies to try to slow the ongoing rise in fatal shootings. There were 562 homicides in 2021 and the city is already on pace to surpass that number this year. While most shooters are over the age of 18, advocates say there’s been a disturbing trend of more young teens getting involved in gun violence.

Arguments were the No. 1 reason for shootings and accounted for half of incidents, according to a city analysis released this January, followed by drug-related motives, which drove 18% of incidents.

The City of Philadelphia has acknowledged the need for a more robust conflict resolution network.

“Increased reliance on civilian responders to identify and mediate conflict before it escalates to violence is a promising national practice and particularly promising for Philadelphia,” reads the analysis.

There isn’t a large body of research directly tying conflict resolution to lower rates of gun violence, though it’s often included in discussions about a public health approach to the crisis. Street violence interrupter models have reduced shooting rates in some cities, and some youth mediation training programs across the country have been shown to reduce aggressive tendencies, increase communication skills and boost feelings of self-worth.

Violence prevention advocates say teaching people to settle arguments is more important than ever given the glorification of violence on social media, and that cultural and economic factors that drive violence — poverty, racism, trauma, home environments — must also be addressed.

“How do you break that cycle when your family is even pushing you into a culture, even if you don’t want to do it?” said Kendra Van de Water, executive director of YEAH Philly. “How do you make resolving problems look cool?”

The city and the school district have conflict resolution programs in place, but community groups doing the work say a more cohesive approach is needed.

On the streets

Conflict resolution isn’t just one strategy. It’s an umbrella term for a bunch of different programs happening in schools, community centers, juvenile detention facilities and on the streets. The goal is to help people step away from heated situations before they escalate to gunfire.

One version of this relies on credible messengers, or people who have firsthand experience, to help potential shooters work through a conflict. Cure Violence, a violence interrupter program developed in Chicago, has been shown to reduce gun crime in some of the cities where it’s been implemented.

There’s research showing the model worked in Philadelphia, too. A 2017 Temple University study found that Cure Violence tactics reduced shooting rates by 30% over a two-year period in the areas where it was implemented.

The program, called Philadelphia Ceasefire, still runs in North Philadelphia with support from Temple University but does not currently receive funding from the city.

The city’s 2022 budget included roughly $4.8 million dollars for a related model called the Community Crisis Intervention Program, which employs 59 crisis workers trained to step into potentially violent situations.These workers patrol the streets on foot seven days a week, and since 2018 the program has conducted 591 mediations, according to March 2022 data from the city. A promised third-party evaluation of the program has not yet been released.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s 2023 budget proposal allocates an additional $28.8 million to a slew of gun violence prevention programs, including community crisis intervention.

Meanwhile, several community organizations are trying to build their own networks of mediators by training Philadelphians to step in and de-escalate potentially violent situations.

Mazzie Casher and Steven Pickens co-founded nonprofit Philly Truce in an effort to combat the gun crisis. The idea is for trained and vetted responders to sign up for the Philly Truce app, which designates them as go-to mediators if someone reports a conflict via the app. The organization works with the Philadelphia Anti-Drug Anti-Violence Network, which is also the partner organization for the city’s Community Crisis Intervention program, and has received training from the Black Male Community Council of Philadelphia, the city’s Commission on Human Relations and the city’s Town Watch Integrated Services department.

Casher says conducting a mediation is a slow and careful process. It requires assessing whether all parties are willing to try it, what they hope to accomplish during the mediation and what support they might need.

“Is there an entry point? And then once there is … what are we going to have to go through to get them on board?,” he said.

He says often mediating takes several tries. Sometimes a participant changes their mind, or plans fall apart due to fears, outside influences or logistical holdups.

“Particularly when there’s high stakes … can they manage that,” Casher said. “You know, a lot of times it depends on their surroundings at the time and the time between when you get that buy-in and when you’re actually able to execute the situation.”

The City of Philadelphia’s analysis called Philly Truce, “an exciting twist to traditional community mediation programs.” Casher says they’ve fielded approximately 200 help requests and trained 30 volunteers, and about 10% of users have engaged in the mediation process since they launched the app last spring.

There are ways to get certified in conflict resolution, and some advocates have called for more consistent training and best-practice sharing for this work. But some say credibility is more important, because people won’t even consider backing away from a fight unless the person telling them to is someone they respect.

“You need experience in these streets for the conflict resolution,” said Khalif Mujahid Ali, director of a nonprofit called the Beloved Care Project. “Do you need a degree? No.”

Mujahid Ali runs the Beloved Care Project, which hosts listening sessions and other events designed to empower young people. He says when he hears about trouble, he taps resources he’s familiar with.

“So it’s my job to hopefully know ‘I know somebody down in this neighborhood. Let me pick up the phone’,” he said. “‘Let me call him, because I know that they got a good rapport with the young boys in the neighborhood’”.